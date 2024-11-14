Coffee News® Celebrates 36 Years of Bringing Smiles to Readers Worldwide

Bangor, Maine – Coffee News®, the beloved weekly publication that brings positive news, fun facts, trivia, and a splash of humor to communities worldwide, is thrilled to celebrate its 36th anniversary this year. Launched in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada in 1988 by founder Jean Daum, Coffee News® has grown from a single edition to a global phenomenon, now enjoyed by millions around the world. Coffee News® continues to be one of the most effective forms of advertising available to small businesses and maintains a loyal and devoted readership in the digital age.

“Our mission has always been to bring smiles to people’s faces,” says Bill Buckley, President of Coffee News®. “As we celebrate 36 years, we’re proud to say that Coffee News® continues to brighten people’s days with news, trivia, and more to be enjoyed over coffee. We are grateful to our readers, advertisers, and franchisees around the world for being part of this journey.”

Designed to be a light-hearted and uplifting read, Coffee News® was created from Jean’s vision to provide an affordable, exclusive, and effective advertising option for small and medium-sized businesses in the local community. The signature single-page format features quirky stories, interesting trivia, feel-good jokes, and a unique blend of positive news, providing a refreshing break from the ordinary. Over the decades, Coffee News® has become a staple at local coffee shops, restaurants, waiting rooms, and small businesses, where it not only entertains but connects people to businesses and events throughout the local community.

A pioneer in the world of localized advertising, Coffee News® provides an affordable and effective alternative for small businesses to build their brand locally within a positive environment. For franchisees, it provides a unique and lucrative opportunity to work from home while helping small businesses grow. The publication’s simplicity, timeless appeal, and enduring popularity continue to make it a valued part of the communities it serves.

As Coffee News® celebrates this milestone, it looks forward to continuing its mission to spread joy, positivity, and community spirit for many years to come and at thousands of locations around the world.