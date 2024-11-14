 Skip to main content

Coffee News® Celebrates 36 Years of Bringing Smiles to Readers Worldwide

Bangor, Maine – Coffee News®, the beloved weekly publication that brings positive news, fun facts, trivia, and a splash of humor to communities worldwide, is thrilled to celebrate its 36th anniversary this year. Launched in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada in 1988 by founder Jean Daum, Coffee News® has grown from a single edition to a global phenomenon, now enjoyed by millions around the world. Coffee News® continues to be one of the most effective forms of advertising available to small businesses and maintains a loyal and devoted readership in the digital age.

 

“Our mission has always been to bring smiles to people’s faces,” says Bill Buckley, President of Coffee News®. “As we celebrate 36 years, we’re proud to say that Coffee News® continues to brighten people’s days with news, trivia, and more to be enjoyed over coffee. We are grateful to our readers, advertisers, and franchisees around the world for being part of this journey.”

 

Designed to be a light-hearted and uplifting read, Coffee News® was created from Jean’s vision to provide an affordable, exclusive, and effective advertising option for small and medium-sized businesses in the local community. The signature single-page format features quirky stories, interesting trivia, feel-good jokes, and a unique blend of positive news, providing a refreshing break from the ordinary. Over the decades, Coffee News® has become a staple at local coffee shops, restaurants, waiting rooms, and small businesses, where it not only entertains but connects people to businesses and events throughout the local community.

 

A pioneer in the world of localized advertising, Coffee News® provides an affordable and effective alternative for small businesses to build their brand locally within a positive environment. For franchisees, it provides a unique and lucrative opportunity to work from home while helping small businesses grow. The publication’s simplicity, timeless appeal, and enduring popularity continue to make it a valued part of the communities it serves.

 

As Coffee News® celebrates this milestone, it looks forward to continuing its mission to spread joy, positivity, and community spirit for many years to come and at thousands of locations around the world.

High Praise From Franchise Owners

Quote icon

Matt Costain

Central Alberta Coffee News

Central Alberta has been home to the Coffee News for 30 years now as of 2024. Through this time it continues to bring our smaller communities together over coffee, laughs, and a little competitive trivia among friends. As a franchise owner one of my favourite things, I have been told by our loyal readers is that "Coffee News is the only news I will read". I have been a proud member of the Coffee News team and I look forward to bringing my readers smiles each week.

Quote icon

Douglas F. Cmelik

American Express Financial Advisors, Inc.

The exposure is there. I believe people are seeing the ads and therefore increasing their awareness and my name recognition. I like the flexibility of the ad content as well as the inter-linking of various media. I get the same exposure for less cost as the local paper and actually get better results!

Quote icon

James DeVries

R & J Woods

In six months, I’ve seen a 600% return on my advertising investment! I’m very happy with my results in Coffee News!

Quote icon

Shawna Gordon

Kindermusik Educator

An important and attractive element of Coffee News to me is the ability to advertise directly to the area of town that I am teaching in. The response to the ad has been wonderful and it certainly has proven to be an effective advertising tool for my program. I appreciate the cost-effective nature as well as the quality of the ad. I would like to see the Journal-Star try to match it!!! While I was only able to run my ad for a short time before my classes began… I still felt I got my money’s worth.

Quote icon

Barbara Sorensen

In Your Dreams

I liked the fact that Jeff was willing to meet me after normal business hours to accomodate our schedule. He was very upfront and honest … very pleasant to do business with.

Quote icon

Don Myers

Experience Works!

I found Jeff to be very responsive to my needs and willing to share information, and Coffee News compares reasonably to the other advertising we’ve done.

Quote icon

Diane Williams

Storyteller

I just had to send you an e-mail to let you know that the Coffee News advertisement is really paying off for me. This is great! I’m getting calls every week. I’ve performed for a four-year old’s birthday party in Brandon this weekend. I’ve received calls for banquets, meetings, etc. Coffee News was one of the best things that I could do.

Quote icon

Phil Terry

Terra Nova Wines & Spirits

Effective and affordable! Where else can I put my business advertising in front of so many readers at such an affordable price?

Quote icon

Mildred Burt

Manager

Since starting my ad in Coffee News, I have had tremendous response. I would highly recommend placing your ad with them because of their extensive coverage both in the City of Clinton and surrounding areas.

Quote icon

Z.E. “Brandy” Lambert

Attorney at Law

I have gotten lots of response from my ad in Coffee News. It works better than Yellow Pages!

Quote icon

Lilly Jackson

Nu-Beginnings, Inc.

I have used the Coffee News for several months and it has been a life saver. I get calls from all over the area. Thanks, Jonni, for introducing me to Coffee News!

Quote icon

Lacey Hicks

Norwest Mortgage

Advertising in Coffee News has brought us a lot of attention. People at the ballfield are commenting on my ad and our lender in the Vicksburg area has gotten numerous calls from the ad. Coffee News has really helped increase our visibility in the communities we serve. We love it!

Quote icon

Cedric Manning

Mr. Mobile

I’ve already received seven calls off my ad, and one of them turned into five new customers! Coffee News is great!

Quote icon

Tammy Overstreet

Members Exchange Credit Union

Advertising in Coffee News is the most affordable and effective way we’ve found to keep our business message in front of the public in an effort to reach new members. We get lots of calls. And I love walking into restaurants and watching everyone reading Coffee News!

Quote icon

Jeanette Jarmon

Art by JNet

This has helped people know about my name change. Also, have done a courtyard New Orleans mural, some portraits and a faux finish job from my Coffee News ad!

Quote icon

Chip Sanders Agency

State Farm Insurance

What a great way to target your marketing to a particular community and promote your business!

Quote icon

Denis Sanders

Pet Sitters Plus

I have new clients who would have never known about my small business were it not for my ad in Coffee News!

Quote icon

Diane Williams

Storyteller

