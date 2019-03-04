Coffee News® Advertisers Speak out..

Advertising in Coffee News has proven successful over 30 years!

Over time we have received so many testimonials from readers and advertisers alike. Really too many to list them all here, but below are just a few.

“The exposure is there. I believe people are seeing the ads and therefore increasing their awareness and my name recognition. I like the flexibility of the ad content as well as the inter-linking of various media. I get the same exposure for less cost as the local paper and actually get better results!”

Douglas F. Cmelik, American Express Financial Advisors, Inc.

Lincoln, Nebraska

“In six months, I’ve seen a 600% return on my advertising investment! I’m very happy with my results in Coffee News!”

James DeVries, R & J Woods

Lincoln, Nebraska

“An important and attractive element of Coffee News to me is the ability to advertise directly to the area of town that I am teaching in. The response to the ad has been wonderful and it certainly has proven to be an effective advertising tool for my program. I appreciate the cost-effective nature as well as the quality of the ad. I would like to see the Journal-Star try to match it!!! While I was only able to run my ad for a short time before my classes began… I still felt I got my money’s worth.”

Shawna Gordon, Kindermusik Educator

Lincoln, Nebraska

“I liked the fact that Jeff was willing to meet me after normal business hours to accomodate our schedule. He was very upfront and honest … very pleasant to do business with.”

Barbara Sorensen, In Your Dreams

Lincoln, Nebraska

“I found Jeff to be very responsive to my needs and willing to share information, and Coffee News compares reasonably to the other advertising we’ve done.”

Don Myers, Experience Works!

Lincoln, Nebraska

“I just had to send you an e-mail to let you know that the Coffee News advertisement is really paying off for me. This is great! I’m getting calls every week. I’ve performed for a four-year old’s birthday party in Brandon this weekend. I’ve received calls for banquets, meetings, etc. Coffee News was one of the best things that I could do.”

Diane Williams, Storyteller

Madison, Mississippi

“Effective and affordable! Where else can I put my business advertising in front of so many readers at such an affordable price?”

Phil Terry, Terra Nova Wines & Spirits

Madison, Mississippi

“Since starting my ad in Coffee News, I have had tremendous response. I would highly recommend placing your ad with them because of their extensive coverage both in the City of Clinton and surrounding areas.”



Mildred Burt, Manager

Broadway Terrace Apartments, Clinton, MS

“I have gotten lots of response from my ad in Coffee News. It works better than Yellow Pages!”

Z.E. “Brandy” Lambert, Attorney at Law

“I have used the Coffee News for several months and it has been a life saver. I get calls from all over the area. Thanks, Jonni, for introducing me to Coffee News!”

Lilly Jackson

Nu-Beginnings, Inc.

“Advertising in Coffee News has brought us a lot of attention. People at the ballfield are commenting on my ad and our lender in the Vicksburg area has gotten numerous calls from the ad. Coffee News has really helped increase our visibility in the communities we serve. We love it!”

Lacey Hicks, Norwest Mortgage

Clinton, Mississippi

“I’ve already received seven calls off my ad, and one of them turned into five new customers! Coffee News is great!”

Cedric Manning, Mr. Mobile

Jackson, Mississippi

“Advertising in Coffee News is the most affordable and effective way we’ve found to keep our business message in front of the public in an effort to reach new members. We get lots of calls. And I love walking into restaurants and watching everyone reading Coffee News!”

Tammy Overstreet, Members Exchange Credit Union

Jackson, Mississippi

This has helped people know about my name change. Also, have done a courtyard New Orleans mural, some portraits and a faux finish job from my Coffee News ad!

Jeanette Jarmon – Art by JNet

Clinton, MS

What a great way to target your marketing to a particular community and promote your business!

Chip Sanders Agency, State Farm Insurance

Rankin County, MS



I have new clients who would have never known about my small business were it not for my ad in Coffee News!

Denis Sanders – Pet Sitters Plus

Jackson, MS

Follow the lead of these business owners whom realize the full benefits of advertising in your local Coffee News! Looking to advertise in your area? Here are our current locations.