Let’s face it, 2020 has been lemons. The world has changed (and not necessarily for the better). Whether we want to or not, we find ourselves needing to change along with it. This unprecedented time of Covid-19, has forced everyone to reflect on our past, adapt to the current, and ponder what the post-pandemic world will look like moving forward.

The pandemic has shifted the corporate landscape from working in an office to working remotely. It’s been a great trial run for companies fearing that productivity would suffer. But recent data suggest otherwise noting an increase in time spent on “core work”(1).

This new remote work concept has provided much flexibility and improved the overall work/life balance for many. But twill this be enough heading into the post-pandemic future?

This shift, in addition to growing job security fears, has caused many to consider a transitional change and desire to control their own destiny by owning a business they can operate from home, on their schedule.

Home-based franchise opportunities, such as Coffee News, provide this flexibility and security, knowing that there is a proven business model, with training and support, making it a lower risk venture than traditional startups. In addition, now is a great time to consider franchise business opportunities by taking advantage of special franchise funding opportunities(2). Motivation, drive, and opportunity prompt one to make lemonade out of lemons. Are you ready?

