Over 65% of Americans dream of working from home, but only one in five of us actually do. How do you know when it’s time to make your dream of starting a home-based business a reality? Take a look at our top five reasons to start a home-based business. If one or more apply to you, you may be ready to be your own boss and start a home-based business!

You have that Sunday night feeling … every single night.

After a fun weekend, even the happiest and most fulfilled employee feels a little reluctant to start another workweek. The transition from family and friends to meetings and deadlines can make anyone glum as they set their alarm clock for Monday morning. But for satisfied employees, these emotions are usually mild, and they start melting away with the first cup of coffee and conversations with co-workers. But if you just can’t shake strong feelings of dissatisfaction, helplessness, frustration or resentment as you go through your daily work schedule, something is seriously amiss. You need to make a change before negative feelings about your work life start affecting your personal life.

Being your own boss and working from home can help you regain a sense of control over your work and your life. You can set your own schedule, choose your own career and reap all the rewards of your hard work yourself. Changing careers isn’t for everyone, but as many of our Coffee News® publishers can tell you, if you’re stuck in a rut in your current career, it just might be for you.

You need (or want) to make more money.

That’s right. Self-employed people in America earn more then their salaried counterparts—45% more, in fact. And self-employed small business owners can take special tax deductions that other workers can’t, so they are able to keep more of that hard-earned money, too. It takes a little more effort on the accounting side (and the discipline to make regular estimated tax payments) but for most people, being their own boss can really pay off. If you deserve a raise but the company you’re working for can’t or won’t offer you one, being your own boss might be a good way to get the salary you deserve.

Even the most successful small business owners don’t start making money right away, right? Actually, some do. Franchise opportunities can be a fantastic shortcut to financial freedom. The trick is finding a franchise opportunity that starts making money fast. Many Coffee News® publishers see positive cash flow almost immediately!

You want (or need) to spend less money.

You already know what your current job earns you every month. Have you ever tried to figure out how much your job actually costs you every month? Try making a list of the expenses you pile up by going to work every day. The gas, tolls, parking and maintenance for your car, for instance. The suits or career wear in your closet, the money you spend on your morning coffee or lunch, or those afternoon snacks from the vending machine in the break room. If you are a parent, don’t forget the day care, babysitters and after school activities you need to keep your kids occupied until you can be home. It all adds up, doesn’t it? And when you subtract these necessary expenses from your salary, does the time and effort add up, too?

If you own your own business and work from home, you don’t need a suit for every day of the week. You don’t need to drive every single day, and you can park in your own driveway or garage. You can set your schedule to be home when the school bus pulls up to the house, and you can see your kids’ sports matches and school plays. You can cook your own lunches and make your own snacks. You can improve your net income dramatically—and your lifestyle, too.

To spend less money, your home-based business should have low start-up costs. Coffee News®franchise opportunities rate so highly on Entrepreneur and Forbes in part because they are so affordable to purchase. If you want to buy into a proven business idea without breaking the bank, take a look at Coffee News®.

You just retired.

You read that right! Almost 75% of today’s senior workers take another job after they retire. Why shouldn’t you? You’ve built up years of work experience and expertise, and an entire network of business connections. You have plenty of energy, great ideas and want to supplement your retirement income. You may have reached the end of your journey with your old job, but a new career starts an entirely new journey of self-discovery and self-improvement. And this time, you’re in charge!

Many retired senior entrepreneurs decide to dedicate their second career to helping their communities. If helping your community is something you’ve dreamed of, a Coffee News® franchise opportunity is ideal. Our top-rated restaurant publication supports local businesses and economies, and our publishers provide affordable advertising and invaluable marketing advice to their customers. Sound like something you’d be ready to take on in retirement? Get started with a low-cost, high value Coffee News® franchise today!

Interested in learning more?