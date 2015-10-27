All of our Coffee News® publishers remember the energy and emotion of their early days as entrepreneurs. Starting your own business and taking charge of your own financial future means taking on a lot of responsibilities—and new kinds of stress. How can you manage your new workload and manage your anxiety? We can help!

You started your own business. Now, your new business needs an employee wellness plan. Managing the stress of being your own boss is one of the hardest things for new entrepreneurs to do, but it’s also one of the most important. If you don’t take care of yourself, you can’t take care of business. To succeed at being self-employed, you need to find ways to fight off stress.

Self-employed and stressed out? Start getting plenty of sleep.

Sustained stress has a big impact on your sleeping patterns, and your sleep has a big impact on your success. Sleep deprivation clouds your memory, reduces your immunity, heightens your irritability, and can make you gain weight. It can also have long-term negative effects on your cardiovascular system and your mental health.

Are you staying up late working, or just worrying? Either way, you’re probably better off sleeping. While the amount of sleep we need is highly individualized, most adults aren’t getting enough. Adults who get less than seven hours of sleep on any given night have more difficulty concentrating and more mood swings than people who slept seven to nine hours.

Because you are your own boss, you can create a sleep schedule that works for you. If you do your best work at night, sleep later in the morning. If you find you are more focused and alert early in the morning, go to bed earlier in the evening. Just make sure that you get a healthy amount of sleep.

Self-employed and stressed out? Start exercising regularly.

Just like a full night’s sleep, regular exercise strengthens your resistance to stress. Exercise releases endorphins, natural mood enhancers that boost your outlook and your productivity. Exercise also enhances your immunity, increases your stamina and keeps you looking and feeling your best.

Being your own boss lets you schedule your workout whenever you want. Go jogging in the morning, take a brisk walk during your lunch break or go biking with your family after dinner. Better yet, find exercise opportunities that can also expand your business. Gym and golf memberships or intramural sports leagues are great places to meet other business leaders in your community.

A regular exercise program also boosts your energy levels, making it easier for you to make healthy eating choices throughout your day. When you feel naturally energized, you don’t need sugary drinks or sweet snacks to wake you up. Regular exercise will keep you feeling healthier, stronger and stress-free.

Self-employed and stressed out? Start seeing the bright side.

A positive outlook is a powerful way to manage stress. When things aren’t going your way and you feel yourself getting stressed, step back. Take a few minutes to take some deep breaths. Focus on finding the best way forward. And see if humor can help! When it comes to stressful situations, laughter really is some of the best medicine.

Seeing the bright side of being your own boss is easy when you work at Coffee News®, the little brown paper filled with humorous stories and good news!

