NEW Coffee News® Publisher – Leah Hickman of Longview, Texas

It was at a dinner party in the summer of 2015 when Leah Hickman found the career opportunity she had been looking for. “My friend Lori Danielson, who has been a Coffee News publisher for the past twelve years, told me that another publisher wanted to sell back the publication that Lori had sold to him previously, because he was moving,” Hickman recalled.

She added, “Lori’s Coffee News business was really growing and, after talking it over, we decided to go into business together.”

Hickman had been searching for her next career opportunity after being a stay-at-home mom for 10 years with her son and daughter. “When our youngest started school, I knew it was time for me to start thinking about my next chapter,” Hickman said.

Lori and Leah run and get it done in their best Coffee News fashions.

With a background in sales and marketing, Hickman explored many opportunities that included returning to her previous career in pharmaceutical sales or in medical billing. She had also worked as a marketer for an assisted-living facility and sold fundraising campaigns for schools.

“I knew I needed something that would get me out of the house. I was also looking for something that was flexible and with a good income, and I wanted to be my own boss,” Hickman said.

Hickman, who is very active in her community as a volunteer, met Danielson through her involvement with the Junior League. “When Lori and I started talking about Coffee News at the dinner party, everything just came together. It just felt like the right fit for both of us,” Hickman said.

She adds, “We make a good team. We complement each other and together bring 30 years of experience in sales and marketing to the business. By sharing the workload and the profits, we can cover more ground and still have time to do the other things we both love to do,” she said.

The team is now publishing three editions of Coffee News and Hickman has hit the ground running selling ads and loves her new career. Hickman says, “It’s such a fun paper. Everyone loves it and wants to be a part of it. And I love being back out there, being my own boss and being a community connector.”

Are you the next Leah?