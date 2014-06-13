Coffee News® USA and the Coffee News® World Head Office invite you to attend Coffee News® College, September 7-11, 2014 at The Hilton Garden Inn, Bangor, ME. Contact our Bangor office (207-941-0860 or email: bill@coffeenews.com) to confirm your attendance. Canadians can contact Candice Daum at 204-470-9206 or email: candice@coffeenews.com.

All new publishers should plan to arrive on Sunday, September 7 to attend three full days of basic introductory training beginning on Monday, September 8 through Wednesday, September 10, 2014.

This program is designed specifically for new publishers and publishers who have never attended a Coffee News® College. Dress comfortably as sessions will be relaxed and informative.

New publishers who have never attended a Coffee News® College will have the cost of their room, meals and training included at no charge, other than travel expenses. Coffee News® publishers who acquired their franchises through private sales are also required to attend this Coffee News® College but will be responsible for their own expenses unless they paid a transfer fee at the time of the franchise purchase.

Please book your rooms early!!! Class size is limited to 25 Coffee News® publishers.

For reservations, contact the Hilton Garden Inn at 1-877-867-4458. Mention the Coffee News® College (CNC) to book within the block set aside for us. You may also make your reservations online at www.bangor.hgi.com. Select the dates of your stay (continue), click on “Have a special code?” on the left side of the screen, enter CNC in the group code box to book within the Coffee News® College block of rooms and complete making your reservation.

If you are flying in to Bangor International Airport (BGR), let us know your arrival time so that arrangements can be made with our free complimentary shuttle service to pick you up.

We will be enjoying late summer weather in early September. The temperatures can vary at this time of year, but are usually in the 60’s-70’s. West Coast publishers should plan to arrive on Saturday, September 6. We will pick up the cost of the extra night at The Hilton Garden Inn. Bangor has many shopping malls, a new casino, as well as a free shuttle to take you anywhere in the city.