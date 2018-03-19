21 Best Franchises Under $10K

Article Submitted by Fit Small Business, written by Benilyn Formoso-Suralta

Starting a franchise doesn’t always require a large upfront investment. In fact, there are many franchise opportunities that have minimum investment amounts starting below $10,000. This article lists 21 of the best franchise opportunities under $10,000, including travel agencies, cleaning services, sports and fitness, food services, pharmacies, and more.

If you’re looking for ways to fund your franchise, you might be able to use a Rollover for Business Startups (ROBS). A ROBS lets you use your retirement savings to purchase a franchise without paying early withdrawal fees or penalties. If you have more than $50K in a qualified retirement account, you can talk to a ROBS expert at Guidant for more information.

We spoke with FranchiseGrade.com and got data on the top 21 franchises under $10K… to read the full article:

Coffee News

Coffee News is the world’s largest weekly restaurant publication. Their newspapers are distributed at restaurants, providing the customers with interesting content to read while waiting for their food. Coffee News requires a total upfront investment ranging from $9,750 to $10,750.

Bottom Line – Franchises Under $10K

There are a variety of franchises under $10K. However, the total investment may vary depending on other costs, such as rent and equipment. If you are in need of franchise financing, check out our franchise financing guide for more information.

